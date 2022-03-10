OUR PLACES - Dyers Crossing | Photos

OUR PLACES
Today's 'place' is Dyers Crossing.
Located near Nabiac, Dyers Crossing is a small rural town in the Mid Coast local government area.
The area is historically known for the small-scale dairying and corn-growing. At first, milk was mainly bought by the dairy at Dyers Crossing.
As part of the Our Places collection, the Manning River Times will bring you a different destination from the Manning Great-Lakes each week accompanied with stunning photographs we have taken over the years.
