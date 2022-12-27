OUR PLACES - Taree's Apex Park

Today's 'place' is Taree's Apex Park.
Only a 1.5km drive from the centre of Taree at Bays Hill, you will find the Apex Lookout.
It is incredible to watch how the valley comes alive as the light filters over the paddocks.
Apex Park has barbecue facilities, picnic tables, parking and shade areas. The area can also be hired for private functions and weddings.
The lookout provides a spectacular view of farmland and the Manning River.
The trail is very good for spotting local nature and wildlife. Sunrise or sunset are the most popular times for visiting.
Taree Lions Club maintains the reserve and picnic shelters.
As part of the Our Places collection, the Manning River Times will bring you a different destination from the Manning Great-Lakes each week accompanied by stunning photographs we have taken over the years.
