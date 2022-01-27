OUR PLACES - Indian Head

community,

Set on the western side of Diamond Head, Indian Head is a relaxed place to pitch a tent before your explorations of Crowdy Bay National Park begin. A couple of the park's walking tracks leave from the campground, including the scenic forest walk and the longer Diamond Head loop walk. The beach is not far from the campground and is a great place for a spot of beach cricket or football. You might even see some of the park's birdlife, like jabirus and pied oystercatchers. Of an evening, you might see some of the park's kangaroos at dusk if you are lucky.

