OUR PLACES - Old Bar

Today's 'place' is Old Bar. The seaside town of Old Bar is located 12 kilometres from the Pacific Highway and 15 minutes east of Taree. Old Bar Beach is a well known surfing beach and is a also a fantastic kite boarding spot. Beach fishing is also a favourite pastime for locals and tourists. Part of the beach backs onto Manning Entrance State Park. Beach permits for 4WD can be obtained from MidCoast Council. Old Bar Beach is patrolled during the summer months and has a Surf Lifesaving Club overlooking the beach. Only 10min drive from Old Bar is Saltwater National Park. Surrounded by rainforest, Saltwater Beach is a great surfing or swimming spot. As part of the Our Places collection, the Manning River Times will bring you a different destination from the Manning Great-Lakes each week accompanied with stunning photographs we have taken over the years. Read more:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BCX4pVhrPX9Pe9ruXFd8XL/6fa0150d-454a-4335-b3e0-93296f19a551.JPG/r0_188_3512_2172_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg