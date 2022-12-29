OUR PLACES - Black Head Beach

Today's 'place' is Black Head.
Located midway between Taree and Forster is the coastal area of Hallidays Point, taking in Black Head Beach.
The beach features shady Norfolk Island Pines, an ocean pool, excellent fishing opportunities, picnic areas, and barbecues.
Black Head has a supermarket, cafes, a bowling club, and surf lifesaving club which is available to hire for functions.
Black Head is also home to one of the biggest markets in the Mid Coast, the Black Head Bazaar, which falls on the first Sunday of the month from September to May.
Black Head is part of the MidCoast Local Government Area.
As part of the Our Places collection, the Manning River Times will bring you a different destination from the Manning Great-Lakes each week accompanied with stunning photographs we have taken over the years.
