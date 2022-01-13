OUR PLACES - Taree Foreshore

community,

Today's 'place' is Taree Foreshore. Located 16km from the mouth of the Manning River, Taree is surrounded by rich rural farmland where dairying, beef cattle and the timber industry still prosper. The name comes from the Biripi word 'Tareebit' which means fig tree. And if you take a walk along the foreshore, you will notice a large fig tree near the former MidCoast Council chambers - a must see. Along the foreshore is the Martin Bridge that carries the Manning River Drive across the Manning River. The bridge was opened in 1940 and replaced a ferry service at the end of Pulteney Street, Taree. As part of the Our Places collection, the Manning River Times will bring you a different destination from the Manning Great-Lakes each week accompanied with stunning photographs we have taken over the years.

