OUR PLACES - Dumaresq Island

Today's 'place' is Dumaresq Island. Dumaresq Island has a recorded population of 62 residents. Located near Cundletown, it is an isolated island surrounded by the Manning River. Dumaresq Island is part of the MidCoast Local Government Area. As part of the Our Places collection, the Manning River Times will bring you a different destination from the Manning Great-Lakes each week accompanied with stunning photographs we have taken over the years.

