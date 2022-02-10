OUR PLACES - Upper Lansdowne

community,

Today's 'place' is Upper Lansdowne. Located 30km from Taree, Upper Lansdowne boasts breathtaking scenery looking out to the nearby mountain escarpment. The Upper Lansdowne hall is a traditional timber building in the middle of the small village at the head of the Lansdowne valley. It is a hub for the community, used for meetings and entertainment all of kinds, from the weekly craft group to coffee mornings, trivia nights, concerts, plays and bush dances. As part of the Our Places collection, the Manning River Times will bring you a different destination from the Manning Great-Lakes each week accompanied with stunning photographs we have taken over the years. Read more:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BCX4pVhrPX9Pe9ruXFd8XL/2edd9fb5-ecc3-4a31-903d-ba6d6f035cfa.JPG/r5_187_1994_1311_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg