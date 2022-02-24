OUR PLACES - Harrington

community,

Today's 'place' is Harrington. John Oxley travelled through the area in 1818 and named the mouth to the Manning River, the Harrington Inlet, after Charles Stanhope, the then Earl of Harrington. Read more: Manning River harbour entrance put forward for federal funding From 1827-1860 the river was used to transport timber, limestone and livestock, but the dangerous shoals at the mouth led to numerous shipwrecks. This led to the Harrington breakwall being built in 1894. A popular picnic spot is the lookout at Pilot Hill. A pilot station was established as early as 1860 on Pilot Hill and was running for nearly a century. The graves of the pilots and some of the members of their families lie overlooking the bar and the ocean at Pilots Lookout, a headland to the north east of the town. As part of the Our Places collection, the Manning River Times will bring you a different destination from the Manning Great-Lakes each week accompanied with stunning photographs we have taken over the years. Read more: Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BCX4pVhrPX9Pe9ruXFd8XL/9765de9b-ebfa-42d5-abe8-8ded2ffaa420.JPG/r3_2_1113_629_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg