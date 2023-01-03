OUR PLACES - Crowdy Head

Today's 'place' is Crowdy Head.
Just seven kilometres north of Harrington, Crowdy Head is a headland between Forster and Port Macquarie offering beach camping, picnic areas, fishing spots and walking tracks.
The area has a north and south beach, both offering different perks depending on the wind and what you're after.
The north beach is a well protected beach and great for families. The Crowdy Head Surf Lifesaving Club overlooks the beach and patrols operate during the summer months. There is a kiosk, outdoor shower and toilet facilities. Picnic area with barbecues and picnic tables are nearby. Four wheel drive beach access is available near the surf lifesaving club.
The south beach is a quiet beach area ideal for relaxing strolls and, if the conditions are right, it is a popular spot for boardriders. There is four wheel drive access south of Crowdy Head.
Crowdy Head is the site of Crowdy Head Lighthouse, a 24 feet (7.3 m) tall lighthouse built in 1878.
The lighthouse provides 360 views of the coast and is one of the best points to watch the humpback highway from May to November.
It has a small harbour with a dedicated Marine Rescue NSW rescue boat.
The headland is mostly cleared and was quarried between 1895 and 1901 for the Manning River training wall.
Crowdy Head is part of the MidCoast Local Government Area.
As part of the Our Places collection, the Manning River Times will bring you a different destination from the Manning Great-Lakes each week accompanied with stunning photographs we have taken over the years.
