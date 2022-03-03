OUR PLACES - Wingham

community,

Today's 'place' is Wingham. Located 11km west of Taree and 20m above sea-level on the Manning River, the town of Wingham boasts many heritage features. The town has boutique stores and award-winning cafes where you can savour the fresh local produce. The Wingham Museum has been named by the Powerhouse as one of the top regional museums in NSW. Down by the Manning River you'll discover Wingham Brush which covers 10 hectares of subtropical floodplain rainforest. It's one of only a few remnants of this rare rainforest type in Australia. As part of the Our Places collection, the Manning River Times will bring you a different destination from the Manning Great-Lakes each week accompanied with stunning photographs we have taken over the years.

