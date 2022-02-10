OUR PLACES - Manning Point

community,

Today's 'place' is Manning Point. Located 26 kilometres east of Taree, Manning Point is a small village that sits at the mouth of the Manning River. Manning Point is both a riverside and seaside location. Manning Point Beach is the only four wheel drive access point for the camping ground at Farquhar Park. It faces opposite the town of Harrington lying on Mitchells Island. Manning Point was previously known as Brighton. All vehicles driving on Manning Point Beach need a beach permit issued by MidCoast Council. As part of the Our Places collection, the Manning River Times will bring you a different destination from the Manning Great-Lakes each week accompanied with stunning photographs we have taken over the years.

