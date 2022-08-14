Manning River Times
Creating futures - education changes lives

August 14 2022 - 5:00am
Award winners, Abbiegail Ray, Year 5 Positive Behaviour for Learning Award, Carly Green, Year 6 pizza voucher award) and Ava Hendricks, Year 1 pizza voucher award.

This year's Education Week theme, Creating futures - education changes lives - has resonated with Bulahdelah Central School (BCS) primary students celebrating the annual event.

