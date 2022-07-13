About 160 patrons were on hand for the official opening of the 2021 Archibald Prize exhibition at Manning Regional Art Gallery, which gallery director, Rachel Piercy described as a "fantastic evening".
"(2021) was the year that the prize turned 100, so because of that we have some very, very special works," Rachel said.
"There is a beautiful bark painting in the exhibition which was the first time a bark has ever been included."
Celebrations opened with a Welcome to Country by Aunty Denise Russell and Aunty Isabel Bungie, while special guests included MidCoast Council's mayor, Cr Claire Pontin and Deputy Director and Director of Collections Art Gallery of NSW, Maud Page.
The Archibald Prize exhibition first came to Taree in 2007 and has since made several tours in the intervening 15 years.
However, the 2021 exhibition is somewhat different due to the COVID pandemic's effect on the exhibition's regular schedule.
"The interesting thing was that 2021 was a tumultuous year and the Archibald Prize in Sydney was only up for about 10 days and then the whole of Sydney was shut down for three months," Rachel said.
"So not even Sydney people have been able to see this prize, which is a great thing for Taree. So a lot of people that would normally go to Sydney to see it can now see it in Taree".
The exhibition runs until August 21 and is open from 10am to 5pm, Tuesday to Sunday, with Thursdays open to 7pm.
