There's just something comforting about settling down with a good book, especially in the winter months.
Second to that, there's the joy of discussing a treasured reading experience with a group of like-minded bookworms, sharing the thrill of a literary discovery. The only thing missing would be pinning down the author with a few comments and questions about their work.
Advertisement
Well, all of that is now available from the comfort of your own home.
Libraries around the Mid Coast are offering their members new opportunities to connect with authors, other readers, and a variety of fascinating guests in monthly online events hosted by bestselling Australian authors Maya Linnell and Ben Hobson
Monthly events 'Library Lovers with Maya Linnell' and 'Ben's Book Club' are professionally run and presented, allowing readers from anywhere within the Mid Coast to enjoy engaging conversations and interviews during these community events each month from the comfort of their own home, at no cost.
These new initiatives are offered via the library platform OverDrive for their Libby reading app. The Libby app features the digital books and magazines highlighted during these events along with other ebooks, audiobooks and magazines which can be accessed from participating libraries and borrowed free of charge.
The book chosen for Ben's Book Club can be borrowed by members of participating libraries with no waitlists and no holds.
'Library Lovers' with Maya Linnell is a free monthly program hosted by best-selling author Maya Linnell, happening on the third Wednesday of every month.
Each online event features a series of guests, including an author, a lifestyle expert and an Australian librarian. During this discussion attendees have the opportunity to ask questions, interact with the guests, and enjoy a light-hearted conversation about books, gardening and cooking.
The next event takes place on Wednesday, August 17 at 7pm. Joining Maya is author and food writer Tori Haschka, audiobook narrator Casey Withoos and Melton Libraries' Ros Colwell.
RELATED: Wingham Library renovations underway
Ben's Book Club is a free monthly digital book club hosted by best-selling author Ben Hobson, happening on the fourth Tuesday of every month.
Participating library card holders can borrow the book chosen for Ben's Book Club with no waiting or holds on the Libby reading app. The title for August is Conviction by Frank Chalmers. He will join Ben Hobson on Tuesday, August 23 at 7pm (AEST) to talk about his debut thriller.
Monthly digital book clubs now available to all MidCoast library members.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.