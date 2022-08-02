Hallidays Point Library has received an injection of colour in the form of an exhibition of work created by talented Wingham artist, Christina Hall.
The exhibition, entitled 'Through the Years', features artwork produced over the last three years, and includes a variety of styles demonstrating the artist's versatility.
"I don't usually stick to the one thing, as you'll be able to see. It's all very different," Christina said.
Originally from Bathurst, Christina moved to Wingham following a career in retail that took her to Sydney and the Central Coast.
Though she has been painting for about 40 years, her artwork has blossomed with the added time and focus she has been able to devote following her retirement.
Since relocating to the Mid Coast region she has joined the Great Lakes Art Society in Forster and Taree Artists Inc, with both groups inspiring her further in her creative endeavours. So much so that Christina won the overall prize at the 2021 Pacific Palms art exhibition for her work, 'The Family'.
As well as furthering her own talents, Christina is also a passionate teacher of art.
"I've been teaching art for about 10 years now, to both children and adults," Christina said.
"I use acrylics mainly, but I also do pastels, watercolours and oils. I do a lot of dog portraits, landscapes, and abstract art.
"But my favourite would be landscapes."
The exhibition will run until August 26 and is open to the public free of charge 10am to 5pm Monday to Friday, and 10am to noon on Saturdays.
