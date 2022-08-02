Manning River Times
What's on

Wingham artist Christina Hall exhibits art collection at Hallidays Point Library

RK
By Rick Kernick
August 2 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christina Hall artist

Hallidays Point Library has received an injection of colour in the form of an exhibition of work created by talented Wingham artist, Christina Hall.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.