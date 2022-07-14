When Bruce Barnes' flatmate suggested he try cross-stitching as a remedy for boredom, he really didn't think too much about it at the time.
Four decades later, the Gloucester resident has created a body of work that is as diverse as it is astounding.
Taree Craft Cottage is hosting an exhibition of Bruce's work from July 4 to August 31 at their Pulteney Street, Taree shop. However, anyone expecting to encounter the type of simple embroidery designs Grandma used to make will be in for something of a surprise.
Along with the requisite floral designs are recreations of art deco posters, and portraits bygone celebrities, such as Grace Kelly, Audrey Hepburn, and Buster Keaton - each so intricate and lifelike they appear to be photographs on first viewing.
While the execution of his craft implies a laser-like focus and dedication, when asked, Bruce is nonplussed about it all.
"I just find it a relaxing thing to do," Bruce said.
"Some people would find it boring, it depends on your personality. I find it quite relaxing, and at the end of the day you've actually produced something."
With more than 100 different pieces completed, including 97 pieces on show at the Craft Cottage, production hasn't been a problem for Bruce, who claims to have had something of an epiphany when considering the amount of time he spent after work watching TV. To break the habit, he sold the TV and didn't own another one for the next 20 years.
With the distraction of television now out of the way, Bruce dedicated his spare hours - in between working as a town planner and a consultant - creating these intricate pieces of woven art. Many, many hours in fact.
"Most of my pieces have taken between 80 and 140 hours, but a few have taken over 200 hours. So far I have produced about 110 pieces, all of them framed. I have now run out of wall space to hang them," Bruce said.
Fortunately though, Taree Craft Cottage has provided some wall space for the rest of us to view and appreciate this master craftsman's work.
As for what's next for Bruce, he's hesitant to give too much away.
"Portraits of some world revolutionaries, like Mandela and Che Guevara, that sort of thing. It's got a bit of a twist at the end, which you won't notice until I finish stitching it," Bruce said.
Taree Craft Centre is open 9.30am to 3.30pm Monday to Friday and 9.30am to 1pm Saturdays.
