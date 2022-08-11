Businesses in the Manning region and across the State are facing the challenge of phasing out single-use plastic items with the ban due to come into effect in November.
Lightweight plastic shopping bags with handles were banned across NSW in June this year, while further single-use plastic items, such as straws, cutlery, plates and unlidded bowls, will be phased out by November 1.
The National Retail Association has been working closely with the NSW Government to provide advice and resources to thousands of businesses, including a dedicated team visiting retailers in their stores, holding online sessions and manning a toll free hotline.
NRA chief executive Dominique Lamb said the NRA's engagement with more than 12,000 businesses across NSW since February has been very well received.
"Retailers and their suppliers are highly supportive of environmental initiatives, with many already phasing out single-use plastics, measuring their carbon footprint and committing to strong packaging and food waste targets," Ms Lamb said.
"We find small and medium businesses appreciate the personalised support and resources, given that they are having to juggle running their business, serving customers and supporting their staff.
"Our services assist retailers with understanding exactly what is - and isn't - banned, communicating with customers through the transition, and managing the costs of conducting business.
"We have also engaged suppliers and more than 100 community, religious, sporting and cultural peak bodies, which together represent more than 20,000 organisations, to help everyone prepare and transition," she said.
Some businesses have begun transitioning from the soon to be banned items, running out stock without reordering, instead replacing with safe alternatives.
While many have voiced their support in principle for the change, there remains a degree of trepidation as to the financial impact the new measures will incur.
Cafe Thyme owner, Nerida Ramsay is well underway with the process of removing single use plastics from her Taree business's operation.
"We've just been replacing things at the moment. As we've finished using something, we haven't reordered, like our bags and our straws, we just finished all our plastic ones. We already use all the cardboard take away containers," Nerida said.
"I'm not sure when we get down to having to buy cutlery made out of timber. I would imagine there'll be a higher cost, and I don't think anyone's going to be helping with that. It's just another thing to absorb.
"But I think it's the right thing to do. We all use too much plastic."
For more information, business owners should visit www.dpie.nsw.gov.au/plastics-ban, or email sustainability@nra.net.au or call the NRA's Hotline 1800 844 946
