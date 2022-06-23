Manning River Times

In conversation with the artists at Manning Regional Art Gallery

June 23 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
In conversation with the artists at Manning Regional Art Gallery

A conversation with artists Lucy Culliton, Kiata Mason and Jessie Beard will take place at Manning Regional Art Gallery on Saturday 25 June.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.