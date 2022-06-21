Manning River Times

Bushland Health Group CEO, Denis Hawkins (OAM) to retire

RK
By Rick Kernick
June 21 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bushland Health Group CEO Denis Hawkins set to retire. Image: Rick Kernick

After 43 years in the job, Bushland Health Group CEO, Denis Hawkins (OAM) is calling it quits.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.