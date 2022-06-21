Manning River Times

Manning AFL Club joins fight against Motor Neurone Disease

By Mick McDonald
June 21 2022 - 8:00am
MANNING Valley Mustangs AFL Club will join the fight against Motor Neurone Disease (MND) on Sunday with a fundraiser to be held at the Johnny Martin Oval.

