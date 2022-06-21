MANNING Valley Mustangs AFL Club will join the fight against Motor Neurone Disease (MND) on Sunday with a fundraiser to be held at the Johnny Martin Oval.
The challenge will be to kick 4000 plus goals in four hours and the club aims to raise at least $1000.
Advertisement
This will start at 10am and run to 1pm and the public is invited to assist. Previous AFL experience isn't a priority.
The club's junior Auskick contingent will start the day at 10am along with older players and club committee members. From 11am the community is invited, although Mustangs Auskick coordinator Zoe Barty asks those intending to have a punt to register on the club's Facebook page.
"We would love to see people dress up for the event,'' Zoe said.
"Some participants will receive an item to wear from the club to make it more difficult to kick. Everyone will have the option to kick from three different positions at either 20m, 30m or 40m.
"We will have also have a handball target competition running from 11am to 1pm with a gold coin donation. The entrant with the highest points from five balls will receive a $20 wish gift card.''
There'll also be an obstacle course and balloons for the kids, Zoe said.
After a difficult couple of years caused by COVID and lockdowns, the Mustangs are aiming to lift their profile and player numbers with the intention of playing in the North Coast competition. The club is based at the Johnny Martin Oval.
WHILE YOU'RE WITH US:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.