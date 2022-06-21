Manning River Times

$20 million for Forster-Tuncurry hospital?

By Matthew Kelly
Updated June 21 2022 - 2:53am, first published 2:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Continued funding will also be provided for the $835 million John Hunter Health and Innovation Precinct.

The State government will invest $55 million in new health projects across the Hunter New England Health District over the next year.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.