Manning River Times

Bad break for Wingham with captain-coach Mitch Collins out for at least six weeks

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated June 21 2022 - 5:11am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins will miss at least six weeks with a broken hand.

WINGHAM first grade rugby league captain-coach Mitch Collins will miss at least six games after breaking his hand in the win over Taree City last weekend.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.