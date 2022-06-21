WINGHAM first grade rugby league captain-coach Mitch Collins will miss at least six games after breaking his hand in the win over Taree City last weekend.
Collins, a hooker, will undergo surgery this week.
He is in his first season as player-coach. The Tigers have two wins, a draw and a loss from four matches in what was a rain-delayed start to the season.
Collins has been in sparkling form and club treasurer Craig Martin said the injury is a cruel blow to the Tigers' hopes of making the top four.
"There's a lot of harmony in the club at the moment and I put that down to Mitch, he's been doing an outstanding job,'' Martin said.
The Tigers will also have to check the fitness of halfback Jarom Haines, who was replaced early in the first half against Taree City after damaging his elbow. This was the Newcastle-based Haines' third game with the Tigers.
Wingham will meet fellow top four aspirant Forster-Tuncurry at the Wingham Sporting Complex on Saturday.
