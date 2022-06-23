Wingham Library renovations underway

Wingham Library will be closing its doors at 5pm on Friday, June 24 to make way for a new and exciting chapter and won't reopen for around another four months.
Wingham Library is undergoing a major renovation, almost doubling in size while maintaining its charming heritage architecture.
The library will be closed for approximately 16 weeks to complete the project, weather permitting.
Loans have been increased to 40 items for members with a due date after the re-opening.
"We will keep the Wingham community informed during the works and are working to minimise disruption to Library services," said MidCoast Council's manager of libraries, Chris Jones.
All other Midcoast Libraries are open during Wingham closure. Members are encouraged to borrow and return at any other branches.
Home library members have already received a double delivery of items and the library will deliver to them again with stock from Taree during the closed period.
The $1 million library renovation includes a ground-floor extension, featuring new accessible shelving, an all-accessible toilet and restoration of the library's top-floor. The top floor will be accessible by a new internal lift and will include additional study areas, relaxation seating and a large meeting room with the capacity to host events.
The roof of the existing extension will also be replaced.
The project is jointly funded by MidCoast Council and the State government with $500,000 coming from the 2019/20 Public Library Infrastructure Grant Program from the NSW government, $400,000 from the Wingham area developer contributions and $100,000 from the library general budget.
For more information and to keep updated, go to haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/wingham-library-renovation-and-expansion.
