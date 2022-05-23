Tickets for the full three days of the Wingham Music Festival (known locally as Akoostik) are now on sale.
However, single day tickets are not available as yet, they will be on sale from June for those who can't make the full three days.
The Black Sorrows, Darryl Braithwaite and The Waifs headline Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights respectively.
The festival is making a return to its place of origin in Wingham's Central Park from Friday, October 14 to Sunday, October 16.
"Alongside the excitement of live music, we also welcome the return of our local artisans showcasing their handmade wares and artworks," Wingham Music Festival organisers said.
"Stilt walkers, circus performers, belly dancers, bring the festival atmosphere to life and you can participate in yoga, tai chi and indigenous storytelling, while the kids get to create in the Kids Zone.
"Workshops are held across the weekend and you will enjoy the best in food and delicacies from local businesses of the region."
Camping for out-of-towners is available at the Wingham Showground, and a shuttle bus will run between the Showground and Central Park all day long during the festival.
To purchase three-day tickets go to akoostik.com.au.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
