MidCoast Council 2022-23 draft operational plan, annual budget, and proposed fees and charges on public exhibition

May 17 2022 - 9:00am
Council budget and operation plan for public review

Draft plans outlining council projects and services across the Mid Coast region during 2022-23 are available for public comment until June 8.

