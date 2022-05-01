newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The natural beauty of Wallis Lake will be on show later this month when a free Marine Discovery tour is launched. Part of the Hunter Local Land Services and MidCoast Council Marine Discovery program, the tour will give those on-board an opportunity to grain a greater understanding of this magnificent waterway, delving into the animals that make the land their home and learning how you can help protect this local natural resource. Scientists will outline the latest research taking place in the lake, while the history of the oyster and fishing industry also will be shared by local farmers. It will also be on opportunity for those on board to have their say about the upcoming preparation of a 10-year plan designed to manage Wallis Lake, MidCoast Council natural systems manager, Gerard Tuckerman said. "The Marine Discovery series is designed to bring together some of the leading names in marine research and conservation to share their findings and raise awareness of our amazing local environments," Mr Tuckerman said. "It is also a great opportunity for our local residents to get involved," he said. The event will be held on Tuesday, May 10 from 10am. Spaces on the boat are limited and bookings are essential. To book, email environment@midcoast.nsw.gov.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/b8e219de-c402-4f26-8f7c-3483bb1448bf.jpg/r136_0_3959_2160_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg