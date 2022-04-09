Wingham Music Festival returns in 2022 with stellar lineup

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The town of Wingham will once again welcome visitors from across the state and, indeed, Australia, from Friday, October 14 to Sunday, October 16 with the welcome return of the Wingham Music Festival and a stellar line-up worthy of any grand music festival in Australia. Confirmed artists include The Black Sorrows, Darryl Braithwaite and The Waifs headlining Friday, Saturday and Sunday night respectively. Other artists to appear include Bill Chambers, The Wolfe Brothers, Dom Turner, Imogen Clarke, 19-Twenty and so many more. A full listing of artists is available on the website. "After a two year break, we were determined to reshape and refresh the Festival and this line-up truly is a dream come true for us!" festival coordinator, Donna Ballard said. Since its inception in 2007 the festival has grown to become a much loved annual event in the community calendar. The festival is this year returning to its place of origin on Central Park, a location that allows visitors to immerse in the town centre with cafes, boutiques and heritage listed buildings surrounding the festival site. The move allows for more room for extra campers at Wingham Showground for visitors from outside the area to attend the event. Punters can bring their chair to the expansive marquee and relax in front of the mainstage to listen to more than 30 acts featuring more than 100 musicians over the three brilliant days of music. "They could also throw a rug under the bright flag sails and sip on drinks from our local featured distillers and absorb the vibe of the music and surrounds," Donna said. Alongside the plethora of live music, the festival also features artisans showcasing their handmade wares and artworks. Workshops are held across the weekend and visitors can enjoy the best in food and delicacies from local businesses from the region. The festival atmosphere is brought to life with stilt walkers, circus performers, belly dancers, and you can participate in yoga, tai chi and indigenous storytelling, while children can play in the Kids Zone. Eagle-eyed readers will have noticed that 'Akoostik' has been dropped from the Festival name. Donna explained that artists and the agencies representing them were often confused by the name and thought it meant they could only play unplugged. The 2022 Wingham Music Festival is held with thanks to the Department of Regional NSW and Regional Events Acceleration Fund, part of the $2 billion Regional Growth Fund, designed to support growing regional centres, activate local economies and improve services and community infrastructure for regional communities. For more information on the Wingham Music Festival visit akoostik.com.au.

