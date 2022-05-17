Manning River Times
Environment

Citizen Scientists set to explore local waterways

May 17 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Photo supplied

DNA is being used to determine the diversity of animals and the health of creeks and rivers in the Manning region.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.