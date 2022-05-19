Tinonee Topics: snag a democracy sausage at Tinonee School

Voting time again
Don't forget to vote on Saturday if you haven't already done so.
in Tinonee the polling booth is at the public school at the river end of Manchester Street. While there you might like to support the local P and C committee who will be conducting a sausage sizzle for those who feel a little peckish. All funds raised will go to the continued work of the P and C in supporting the student's needs.
Tinonee Hall meeting
The latest monthly meeting of the Tinonee Memorial School of Arts Hall committee was held on Wednesday morning and a number of items were discussed.
Many thanks were extended to the work carried out with Black Summer Bushfire Recovery funding which has seen a new set of handrails down to the downstairs area, a new hot water system and a large generator which will be a great help, should we ever be faced with a lack of power should another disaster hit the area.
Several bookings of late have helped with the finances and last one was the MidCoast Council Community Conversations which was held on Thursday evening.
Pothole repairs
Many thanks to the council workmen for repairing the numerous potholes that have appeared over recent weeks in and around the streets of Tinonee, especially the really bad ones on the way to Wingham just below the school - at least one can drive without have to trying to find a bit of the road that is not full of holes and very dangerous.
We all know that the weather has made things worst than it has been for a long time but we need for council to be informed of such situations so that they can keep on top of them.
Tinonee Public School
Tinonee Public School is looking forward to receiving a new electronic/digital section school sign which is located on the corner of Cotton and Manchester Streets. This will replace the old lettering system which had to be changed manually and will certainly be more visual.
Parents are reminded that school photos will be taken on Thursday, May 26 and all students are asked to wear their full winter uniform for this day.
The Great Book Festival is coming to the School on Tuesday, May 24 through to Friday May 27 for all classes. This is a great time as the school welcomes Adrian Beck, who is a best selling kids author of Kick it to Nick and uses lively, humorous and interactive sessions on writing to entertain and introduce students to the love of books.
