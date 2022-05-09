community,

The Mid Coast community has a chance to see the region's best choirs and concert bands under one roof all for under $10. The Taree and District Eisteddfod Instrumental Section is inviting members of public to enjoy an evening of the region's finest concert bands and choirs all under one roof, for less than $10. "Normally these ensembles charge a much larger sum and you have them all in the one place!" Instrumental Section coordinator, Tanya Brown said. Concert goers will hear performances by the Manning Valley Concert Band, Club Taree Concert Band, Camden Haven Concert Band, and Sinfonia, plus Kantabile Chamber Choir, Company of Voices, Wingsong and the Manning Valley Concert Band. The concert is being held at the Manning Entertainment Centre on Monday, May 23 from 6pm. Tickets available at the door and cost $8 per person. An invitation is also open to everyone to come along to the MEC on Tuesday, May 24 at 2pm to watch the Starburst Section for people who manage special abilities and challenges. The Starburst section first took place last year, and proved to be a highly popular inclusion to the Eisteddfod. The Starburst sections are open to performers who are visually impaired, hearing impaired, have a communication disability, a learning or cognitive disability, a mental health or emotional disability, have limited mobility, and performers who are students from areas of disadvantage, with performers taking part individually or in groups in vocals, instrumentals and/or dance. It's a fabulous celebration of inclusion in the arts and a lovely, fun afternoon," Tanya said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/6b6f8d9b-3e40-4000-9886-54d0c1b033de.JPG/r2_88_1728_1063_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg