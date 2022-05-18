Manning River Times

Old Bar community news

By Ian Dimmock
May 18 2022 - 12:00am
Old Bar RSL auxiliary coordinators Teresa Early and Vicki Jackson displaying the created poppies for Anzac Day.

The Old Bar Beach RSL Auxiliary has taken its place in the state wide newsletter distributed to all sub-branches and auxiliaries.

