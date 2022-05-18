The Old Bar Beach RSL Auxiliary has taken its place in the state wide newsletter distributed to all sub-branches and auxiliaries.
Being a relatively young group, it's good to now see them featured among so many other country and metropolitan auxiliaries.
The auxiliary had made and sold poppies as a fund-raising venture leading up to Anzac Day and also assisted with the Anzac Day raffle; helped prepare and serve the Dawn Service breakfast and assisted in setting up for both commemorations.
The auxiliary now numbers some 22 members and is a critical part of the sub-branch, providing valuable assistance in a range of areas, including welfare.
MidCoast Council is holding their Community Conversations with Old Bar at Club Old Bar at 6pm to 8pm next Tuesday, May 24.
Community Conversations and proposed Community Reference Groups are the preferred methods that the newly elected council has chosen to establish two way communication with residents, rather than through the development of local community plans, which are no longer supported by council.
You are encouraged to attend this forum to provide feedback to council. It is particularly important that all the Manning Delta towns, property owners and residents are represented at this forum.
The Old Bar Soldiers' Memorial Hall Committee is in need of some assistance.
It is a separate organisation to the RSL Sub-branch although the sub-branch now calls the hall home, holding their monthly meetings there.
This is the only community hall in Old Bar and is very important as many businesses and organisations hire the hall for their work and social activities.
The hall committee needs more volunteers and in particular, a secretary and treasurer , which can be a combined role.
Although some sub-branch members are members of the committee, it is also made up of others and no connection with the RSL or military is required.
This would be a good opportunity to provide a service to the community and support this important community facility and would not be a particularly onerous role. Please contact Peter Vidler on 0409 990-089 for more information.
Thanks to Marie and Rob Cant, organisers for the Old Bar community markets, last month's markets were very successful. The rain held out and it was wonderful to see the community out to support the markets.
This month's markets will be held this Sunday, May 22 from 8am.
