community,

In the lead up to this year's Anzac Day, the weather threatened to be a major negative impact. It turned out to be a fine day in the end and so the program was not affected at all. The dawn service, preceded by the veterans' short march, was attended by perhaps the biggest crowd yet for this service. Only a very short burst of misty rain fell on those assembled. The form up for the main march was shifted to the entrance to the caravan park due to the condition of the ground in the original area. A fine sunny sky looked down on the parade and service with hundreds of people lining Ungala Road and assembling in the park above the surf club. RELATED: Joining the march for the first time this year was the Veteran Brotherhood, a local area group of veterans on motor bikes. Also near the head of the march was a magnificently restored genuine US Army Jeep, owned and driven by Mr Paul Carrington of Old Bar and carrying one of our sub-branch veterans. Another first this year was to have a reviewing officer for the parade. Major Scott Babbington of 41st Royal NSW Regiment took the salute on Ungala Road, accompanied by MidCoast Mayor Clare Pontin. The march was led by the Manning Valley Pipes and Drums, also a first for Old Bar. The various groups in the march were identified to the crowd via the sound system by member, Bob Waller. The marquees were erected the previous afternoon under the supervision of Mark Searles with an army of sub-branch members, auxiliary and community volunteers and the cenotaph, flag poles, field of remembrance and chairs were placed just after the dawn service. They provided a spectacular vista and great backdrop for the service. Major Babbington gave the Anzac address and Member for Lyne, Dr David Gillespie also addressed on the theme of Anzac, especially as it affected the east coast of Australia, including in our own waters in this area during Work War II. Right on time at 12.30pm, coming from the north, directly over the airfield, Flight Lieutenant Mike 'Beaker' Skene of RAAF Williamtown piloted his E-7A Wedgetail straight over the assembly at a relatively low altitude. The Taree-Old Bar SLSC operated a barbecue throughout the day and also hosted a private function for the sub-branch and invited guests in the club house. Two-up was enjoyed again at Club Old Bar and the Old Bar Tavern. An Anzac Sunday service will be held this Sunday, May 1, at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Old Bar commencing at 11am. This is an annual event in Old Bar. In addition to the normal holy Eucharist held that day, members of the Old Bar Beach RSL sub-branch will be in attendance and an RSL tribute will be conducted. Everyone is welcome. Full size medals should be worn. To the members of our community and visitors who attended the gala fundraising day at Club Old Bar last Sunday and were so generous; to the volunteers who worked so hard; to the community members and local businesses who donated so many wonderful items for our raffles and the auction, a big, big thank you. To our local service clubs, sporting groups, and Club Old Bar management and staff who came together and made it happen, thank you on behalf of the small and very effective working committee who also worked so hard for so long to organise the day as well as the other support that has already been provided to the flood affected people of Lismore. A big thank you to everyone, we raised $15,600. School holidays are over and Craft at Old Bar resumes on Wednesday, May 4 at the Soldiers' Memorial Hall, Hall Street, Old Bar from 11am until 2pm. Our workshop project will be a little Pins and Beads basket, with Lea tutoring. The tiny basket has many uses around the home, a basket for small gifts or just a special surprise. Make sure you note our second May session, May 18, as it is our special day to raise money for cancer research at our Cancer Council Biggest Morning Tea. Whilst it is just a small morning tea amongst ourselves, the money we raise is for a most important cause and gladly accepted. Want more information? Please ring either 0415 785 608 or 0438 655 005. The Soldiers' Memorial Hall Committee, organisers of the monthly Old Bar markets, decided to go ahead with markets last Sunday, despite the weather predictions. RELATED: Another successful market at Old Bar - photos A large number of stall holders had booked and there would have been disappointment if another market had to be cancelled. It turned out to be a marvellous day and so the decision was appreciated by the stall holders and the public. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters Follow us on Twitter Follow us on Instagram: @manningrivertimes Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BCX4pVhrPX9Pe9ruXFd8XL/4989ecfc-dd34-4df3-8ca5-445f8f5a2356.JPG/r0_167_2992_1857_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg