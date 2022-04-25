Held at the Old Bar skate park, the Old Bar community markets are held on the fourth Sunday of each month from 8am to 1pm. Organisers say it was another very successful market which, weather permitting, will be even bigger and better next month. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters Follow us on Twitter Follow us on Instagram: @manningrivertimes Follow us on Google News
