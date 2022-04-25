community,

Held at the Old Bar skate park, the Old Bar community markets are held on the fourth Sunday of each month from 8am to 1pm. Organisers say it was another very successful market which, weather permitting, will be even bigger and better next month.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BCX4pVhrPX9Pe9ruXFd8XL/3286ede9-eac0-4b69-a158-fc121e929eb2.JPG/r0_136_2992_1826_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg