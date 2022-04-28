news, local-news,

The Taree Envirofair and Multicultural Festival will be held on Saturday June 11 and organisers 2B0B Radio promise this year's event will be as bright and entertaining as previous Envirofairs have proved to be. This will be the 29th Envirofair with the focus once again being on the five R's of Reduce Reuse Recycle Renew and Repurpose, but this year 2BOB has added another two: Recovery and Revival. In recent years the Manning has experienced drought, fire, floods and COVID, with those cumulative events taking their toll on our communities and our local environment. This year's Envirofair will reflect that, organisers say. The multicultural aspect of the festival will include food and information stalls as well as live world music. "Take a look at our modern lives, recycling is a norm, single use plastic bags are gone, renewable energy is everywhere and now we are seeing the commercial rollout of electric vehicles" said Brendan Parker, newly appointed Envirofair coordinator for this year. "Back when Envirofair started in the 1990s, environmental issues were still largely fringe concerns, but now they are embedded in our mainstream dialogue. The growing popularity of Envirofair over the years reflects that." This year's event will see the return of a variety of market and food stalls, Information stalls and displays, environmental speakers and kids activities including a display from Australian Wildlife Experiences. "Envirofair is a great place to find new ideas, hear great local music and of course, enjoy glorious food!" Brendan said. "Combining Envirofair with a Multicultural Festival means we can reach a broader audience with multicultural displays and a line-up of world musical acts and dance performances to entertain the wonderful folks of the Manning and beyond." 2BOB is also happy to announce that it has received a grant from The Department of Planning, Industry and Environment - Crown Lands to help provide a COVID-safe festival. The day will start at 9am and finish at 4.30pm with a gold coin donation requested upon entry. Interested stallholders are invited to contact 2BOB via their Facebook page or email admin@2bobradio.org.au or ring the station on 6552 6200.

