Racecourse Creek at Old Bar has changed its exit point across the beach to the ocean. For some years now it has been wrapping around the end of the foredune, eroding it slowly. RELATED: Manning River entrance opens at Old Bar Following the recent heavy rain, it has pushed further south, partway along its original course where it used to exit just under the Rose Street lookout, where a gabion wall lies buried to protect against erosion in that area. It's to be hoped that this situation will remain, or perhaps travel further south in subsequent events. The first consignment of donated goods for Lismore has been delivered by Chris Barrett of Old Bar Lions Club and received by the president of Lismore Lions Club. The items were unloaded and then distribution commenced while Chris was still there, no sorting needed, just immediate delivery to those in need. RELATED: "We know what it feels like" - Old Bar community pulls together in support of Lismore flood victims Chris has reported that people form lines on the street outside of petrol stations in Lismore. "Outside, the ground just isn't normal. It's like walking on dirty filthy wet sponges that emit 'bloody awful stuff'," he said. "The ground is covered in all sorts of objects. You are walking on broken everything. Forget trying to stay clean. "No power, no nothing. The military, the fire brigade, the SES, every man and his dog is going about the business of flood recovery. "This flood was two metres higher than previously recorded floods. Beautiful older two storey homes went under, 180 families are now displaced - they have nothing." The group organising this has nothing but high praise for the management and staff of Club Old Bar in assisting with the storage of the donated goods until they are picked up for delivery. Donations will certainly be accepted at the club up to and including Tuesday, April 12, with the last delivery to Lismore on Thursday, April 14. Sorting, packing and delivery of items will take place each week until final delivery on the April 14. Coles Old Bar has a trolley in place for donations of items. These are regularly picked up and taken to the club for packing and delivery to Lismore on the next run. Lismore City Councillor Darlene Cook has sent this message: "You come from a totally awesome community. The generosity of people is overwhelming. We hoped for a one off gift of goods that can help, but your community appears to be holding a number of fundraisers over the next month. I can't believe how kind and supportive people are for the plight of total strangers. I offer you my heartfelt thanks and I will ensure that council and others, know of your Old Bar generosity." Unfortunately, some misinformation has been circulating as to what is required. Whitegoods, furniture and other large items are not being accepted as they have not been asked for. Remember, many of the affected people do not have a home and may not for many months. Follow the information provided by Old Bar Lions as they receive information as to what is needed. The items currently requested are bottled water, long life milk, baby formula, non perishable food, non perishable animal food, nappies, ladies necessities, insect sprays and repellents, mops, brooms, brushes, hoses, gloves, gum boots, disinfectants. Definitely no large items at this stage. Keep Sunday, April 17 in your diary for the fund raising gala day at the Club Old Bar. The next meeting of Resilience Old Bar will be Tuesday, March 22 at 5pm at Club Old Bar. The unavailability of members saw the last meeting cancelled but there are some developments to report so please attend. Anyone is welcome to join this group. WHILE YOU'RE WITH US: 4WDers urged to help protect our beaches Wet weather puts dampener on fishing Mamma Mia opening night at the MEC - photos Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

