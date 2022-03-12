news, local-news,

Rain, wind and big seas have put a dampener on fishing for the past week. There have been no reports from outside, and only a couple from the beaches. The river wall at Harrington has produced good bream on the run-in tide. The denser salt water pushes into the river under the dirty fresh water on top. Even though the river will still be running out on top, down deep on the bed of the river the salt ocean water will be pushing upstream. The bream follow the salt water and feed on the prawns, shrimp and crabs that are forced down the river by the dirty fresh water. A good tailor weighing over three kilograms was caught from Harrington beach at the weekend. As well as this fish, a tailor of 95cm in length (11kg plus in weight) was caught at Seal Rocks, along with plenty of fish in the 3-4 kg range. It has been a long time since the big tailor have shown up in this area. The best time to fish for them is the two hours after high tide at night. A high tide at midnight is the best, especially if just after a full moon. As soon as the seas calm, and we get some north easterly winds, I expect more big fish will be caught in the Crowdy and Diamond Head area.

