It's been a long, long journey for all involved with the Taree Arts Council's production of Mammia Mia! - the Musical, which finally opened on Friday night, March 11 at the Manning Entertainment Centre. The production has been postponed three times thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. The original call for auditions went out in early 2020, with the show scheduled to open in October/November 2020. Taree Arts Council's Mamma Mia, directed by Gayle Cameron, will run for 14 performances from March 11-17, 2022. Tickets can be purchased online at mec.midcoast.nsw.gov.au, or at the Manning Entertainment Centre's box office, open Tuesdays to Fridays 10am to 1pm.
