The men from Old Bar Men's Shed have rolled up their sleeves yet again, this time to gather essential items to send to flood victims in Lismore. The efforts are part of the 'Helping Our Mates' campaign, which has been organised by the Old Bar community to gather essentials such as cleaning products, sanitary items and food. For the Old Bar community, the decision to pull together to support the flood victims was a 'no-brainer' as the community too endued bushfires and floods in the last two years, member of the Old Bar Men's Shed, John Richter said. "The population in Old Bar has been in this situation before with the bushfires, so they have some concept of what it feels to loose things," John said, the emotion clear in his voice. "We feel for the people in Northern NSW, we know what it feels like." The first trailer load left from the donation centre at Club Old Bar on Friday morning (March 11), with others expected to be over the coming weeks. John said the group raised more than $200 last Saturday (March 5), which went to purchasing essential cleaning and sanitary items. Those items were also sent up in the load on Friday. All of the support is carried out by volunteers and every dollar goes directly to the people in need, he said. Every Saturday morning the men will be serving bacon and egg rolls and sausage sandwiches at the Coles carpark in Old Bar, with all proceeds going towards purchasing essential items to be donated. They will be at the carpark from 7:30am to midday. Club Old Bar will also be hosting the 'Helping Our Mates Gala Fund Day' on Sunday, April 17 from 10am. More details to come. The 'Helping Our Mates' campaign is supported by Coles Old Bar, Old Bar RSL Sub-branch, Old Bar Men's Shed, Club Old Bar and community members. Read more: Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/144241857/acec9150-9285-4b4a-9e15-5d8297b50cbb.JPG/r0_41_2229_1300_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg