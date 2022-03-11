community,

The Manning River entrance at Old Bar opened to the ocean during the recent storm and flood events. MidCoast Council this week issued a warning to beach drivers that rangers will issue fines for driving above the high tide mark on sensitive coastal dune systems. Patrols are increasing after calls from concerned community members. MidCoast Council rangers will focus on areas of Old Bar Beach including Mudbishops and Farquhar Inlet. Meanwhile, the MidCoast has been declared as disaster impacted, meaning financial assistance of up to $7.5 million can be accessed through the jointly funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.

