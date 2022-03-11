Manning River entrance at Farquhar | Photos
MORE GALLERIES
The Manning River entrance at Old Bar opened to the ocean during the recent storm and flood events.
MidCoast Council this week issued a warning to beach drivers that rangers will issue fines for driving above the high tide mark on sensitive coastal dune systems.
Patrols are increasing after calls from concerned community members. MidCoast Council rangers will focus on areas of Old Bar Beach including Mudbishops and Farquhar Inlet.
Meanwhile, the MidCoast has been declared as disaster impacted, meaning financial assistance of up to $7.5 million can be accessed through the jointly funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements. Assistance may include:
- Help for eligible people whose homes or belongings have been damaged
- Support for affected local councils to help with the costs of cleaning up and restoring damaged essential public assets
- Financial assistance for small businesses, primary producers and non-profit organisations and
- Freight subsides for primary producers
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Instagram: @manningrivertimes