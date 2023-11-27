Letter: Now is the time to be water wise

The best way to remind people about better water usage is to impose restrictions sooner than later. Your report 'Bootawa 100 per cent full' (MRT 24.11.2023 p.3) highlights the need to do this.
It's a furphy that we have to wait - full now, but next month, supply falls below 90 per cent and river flows decrease. The signs are all there. Your report quotes the facts.
Doesn't it just make sense to educate the community by imposing minimal restrictions today so that they really appreciate the gravity of the situation we find ourselves in time and time again in the MidCoast of Australia?
Increased demand over the summer months added to by the holidaying population and diminishing supply means restrictions will be required.
A few ads promoting "Be Water Wiser" just don't cut it. Suddenly, these have become "permanent water conservation measures" (MidCoast Weekly Edition in MRT p.7). Restrictions will have more impact on being wiser.
The best way to get everyone's attention is to impose minimal restrictions now. That's how you educate the community.
That would be the best reminder to all customers. How water wise is our MidCoast Council really?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.