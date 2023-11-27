Manning River Times
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Letter: Now is the time to be water wise

By Chris and Heather Abbott
November 28 2023 - 8:00am
File picture

The best way to remind people about better water usage is to impose restrictions sooner than later. Your report 'Bootawa 100 per cent full' (MRT 24.11.2023 p.3) highlights the need to do this.

