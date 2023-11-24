Sydney developers Cameron Brae Group want to make major changes to the development application (DA) for a large housing development on Kolodong Road, Taree.
The DA had already been approved by MidCoast Council in October 2022; the modification application (MA) for the nearly $20 million development was lodged on September 11, 2023.
In October 2020, when the "premium housing community" was announced, it was said 450 new homes were to be built. Two years later when the DA was approved, the amount of lots was increased to 472.
Now, developers are asking council to approve the addition of another 57 lots, increasing the total to 529. The new lots, if approved, will be the minimal permissible size of 450m2.
In June 2022, it was reported the approval of the DA was conditional on the construction a roundabout at the intersection of Wingham and Kolodong roads, to be completed by the developers before the release of the 27th lot.
Council was to contribute 45 per cent of the cost of the roundabout.
Developers now want the DA modified to allow the roundabout to not be constructed until approximately 140 dwellings are built and are occupied.
"The proposal is to defer the roundabout construction until the expert evidence indicates it is necessary," the MA says.
MidCoast Council had previously noted the proposed residential estate will double the load of existing peak hour traffic at the intersection.
Developers also want to modify the condition that states they must seal all of Kolodong Road from Wingham Road to Neals Lane, to seal only to 100 metres past proposed the southernmost dwelling lot adjacent to Kolodong Road.
This would assume all traffic in and out of the housing estate, to be named "Eucla Valley", would only access Wingham Road at the roundabout, and not use Kolodong Road to the intersection near Bunnings.
You can view the MA and make a submission on the Eucla Valley development modification until 4.30pm, December 6, 2023 at haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au.
Tallwoods Village: 22 lot subdivision at 3 Eucalyptus Drive. Lots sizes are from the minimum allowable 450m2 to half a hectare. Estimated cost $1,320,000.
Brimbin: modification of 73 lot subdivision on Oakvale Road including new roads and associated works, and modification of riparian corridor along McKies Creek, stormwater management plan and Asset Protection Zones (for bushfire protection).
Taree: proposed subdivision only into 14 community title lots on land adjacent to Bunnings.
These DAs are also on exhibition until December 6 at the above link.
