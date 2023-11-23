Things are looking up for beef producers as evidenced by recent activity at the Taree Saleyards, with prices reaching 12 month highs plus indications of a strong season ahead.
That's the word according to Gooch Agencies livestock agent, David Callaughan, who attributes the upswing in no small part to recent rain.
"It's been a big turnaround in cattle prices with the welcome rain, and all indications are we're going to be in for a good season in the next few months," David said.
"We saw prices at Taree on Monday (November 20) that we haven't seen for 12 months."
Monday's sales saw 200 kilogram Angus steers setting a 12 month high at $3.55 per kg, while 450kg Angus steers topped at $2.56 per kg.
All categories of livestock have lifted from $200 to $300 per head. with the best cows to $1.92, thanks to a Northern Rivers buyer Mark Drury who has continually supported local producers by travelling down from Grafton for the Taree sales.
The rain has been welcomed by all in the industry and has helped ease the burden of many doing it tough, providing as it does a breathing space for farmers to reinvest in their businesses and move forward.
"It was very tough for a lot of people. A lot of people ran out of water," David said.
"Just to see the welcome rain and the way prices are going now for producers, they're going to have some money in their pocket where they'll put it into fertiliser and back into their property and their livestock."
With summer almost upon us and warm weather to follow the rain, good feed production is expected for the near future.
However the news hasn't been as good for everyone. While the rain has improved conditions for coastal regions, it remains sorely missed further west where dry conditions continue.
For the time being at least, local beef producers continue to benefit from the recent wet weather.
