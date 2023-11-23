Manning River Times
Friday, 24 November 2023
Higher than usual beef prices at Taree Saleyards

Updated November 24 2023 - 11:08am, first published 4:00am
Steve Woodwood from Black Head with Gooch Agencies stock agent, David Callaughan at Taree Saleyards on Monday November 20. Picture supplied.
Things are looking up for beef producers as evidenced by recent activity at the Taree Saleyards, with prices reaching 12 month highs plus indications of a strong season ahead.

