Manning River Times
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Home/News
Council

The Bootawa Dam was at 100 per cent capacity

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
November 20 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Manning River. Picture file.
The Manning River. Picture file.

Without any significant rainfall in coming weeks, it is almost inevitable we will see restrictions imposed before summer, councillors were told during the October MidCoast Council meeting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help