TAREE City has bolstered the club's forward depth with the signing of Nathan Napier and Nick Beacham for the 2024 Group Three Rugby League season.
Napier,a back rower, was a member of Old Bar's premiership winning first grade squad last year while Beacham has been a stalwart of the Wingham club. While predominately a forward, Beacham has played in the halves for the Tigers and is an occasional goal kicker.
The Bulls had earlier announced the signing of five-eighth Jake Hazard, who joins his brother Christian, the first grade captain-coach, at the club. Christian Hazard took the coaching reins this year and while the Bulls missed the top five they enjoyed their best season since 2017. This included a win over Port City - understood to be the club's first since the 2007 grand final.
All four grades made the finals, with the women's league tag qualifying for the grand final.
Hazard has recently undergone surgery on a knee that troubled him throughout the last season.
"With Christian's experience and knowledge around football we can't wait to see what the 2024 season will bring,'' Taree City president Nigel Wallis said.
The club has also announced that Paul and Joel Campbell will continue in the coaching role with the reserve grade side.
Nigel Wallis was returned as president at the recent annual meeting with Brooke Northam vice president, Troy Betts secretary and Tanya Bridge treasurer.
Group Three rookie of the year Nav Willett has left the Bulls to link with West Tigers on a four year deal.
The Bulls have already started training for next year.
