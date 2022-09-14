"WE'RE on the way back.''
So said an excited Taree City Rugby League president Nigel Wallis after confirming Christian Hazard will be club's captain-coach for the next three years.
A Taree Red Rovers Junior, Hazard has played this year with Logan City Magpies in the Queensland Cup. He has NRL experience with the Gold Coast Titans and has represented Queensland Residents. Wallis revealed Hazard knocked back on offer to stay with Logan to return home and coach the Bulls.
Wallis is confident this will be a turning point for the club and revealed that Hazard has been on his radar for two years.
The Bulls have won just two games in the past two seasons and haven't played finals football since 2017.
Hazard met with club officials this week, including Wallis, Tim Dignam, Brad Willett and long-term sponsor, Pat Hogan from the Hogan Group. Trae Clark, the captain-coach for the past two years, was also at the meeting and will be staying on with the Bulls. He will be part of the leadership group.
Hazard is usually a hooker, but can play in the halves. His younger brother, Jake, is halfback for the Port City Breakers after turning out with Old Bar last season.
"Christian will take on a playmaker's role,'' Wallis said,
Wallis said the Bulls hope the Hazard brothers will be reunited at Taree next year.
"But Christian won't be putting any pressure on Jake as he's still involved in the semi-finals."
Wallis said the club is currently in negotiations with other players and expects to announce signings soon.
"When I took over as president I recognised that we needed to first get our under 18s back. That was our priority."
The Bulls didn't field an 18s in 2019 and had a young playing group in the junior grade last year. Taree plays in the 18s final against Port City on Sunday.
"We've done that. Now we're aiming to rebuild the club. We've been looking to sign a 9, 7, 6 and 1.''
He said Hazard will bring a winning culture to the club.
"Unfortunately, losing is contagious. But so is winning,'' he said
Wallis said Hazard has secured employment here and will be relocating full-time soon. It is his intention to start fitness training before the end of this year.
Taree City won all three grades in 2007 (this was before league tag was introduced) but the years have been lean since. Wallis is confident the club is now on the road to better days.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
