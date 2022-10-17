Manning River Times
Home/News

Taree City's Nav Willett to play with West Tigers

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated October 17 2022 - 11:36pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nav Willet inks a contract with West Tigers for the 2024 season.

PROMISING Taree City rugby league utility back, Nav Willett will link with West Tigers in 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.