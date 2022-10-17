PROMISING Taree City rugby league utility back, Nav Willett will link with West Tigers in 2024.
The 17-year-old agreed to terms with the Tigers earlier this month.
"We've been talking for awhile - maybe two months - so it's good to get it settled,'' Willett said.
He'll complete year 12 in 2023 while he'll also play with the Bulls in the Group Three competition before heading to Sydney.
Willett hopes to attend TAFE when he goes to Sydney with the long term aim of working in the building trade. He'll start in the SG Ball (under 19s) with the Tigers in 2024.
"They asked me where I preferred to play and I said five-eighth, centre or fullback, I don't really mind where,'' he said.
Willett has played Harold Matthews Cup with the Newcastle Knights, but he said there was no real approach made by the Knights concerning his future. He represented North Coast Bulldogs in the Andrew Johns Cup in 2021.
He alternated between under 18s and first grade with the Bulls this year, usually playing two games on the one day. Despite Taree's lack of success in first grade, Willett enjoyed the experience. He usually played fullback in firsts and five-eighth in under 18s.
The Bulls made the final of the under 18s but were well beaten by Port City.
"That was disappointing, but we had a fairly good year and there's a good bunch of boys in the side. We'll only lose a handful next year, so we should go alright again,'' he said.
Willett will wait and see if he's needed in first grade next season.
"The club's signed JJ (Gibson) so they'll be right for a fullback,'' he explained.
However, 2024 is already looking promising for the club with the signing of Christian Hazard as first grade captain-coach and Willett said he'd be happy to be part of the first grade campaign if required.
West Tigers opened a new Centre of Excellence recently.
"It wasn't finished when we were down there, but they gave us a 3D tour. It looks pretty schmick,'' Willett said.
