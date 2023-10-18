THERE'LL be a Hazard family reunion at Taree City for next season's Group Three Rugby League season, with the Bulls announcing the signing of Jake Hazard.
He is the brother of first grade captain-coach Christian Hazard. Jake has played at Port City for the past two seasons after turning out for Old Bar in 2021. He was a member of Port City's premiership winning side in 2022.
Hazard was named five-eighth in the Group Three team of the year for 2023 although he ended the season playing hooker for the Breakers.
The Bulls had hoped to sign Hazard for this year after his brother agreed to captain-coach, but he opted to stay at the Breakers.
Taree City had their best season this year since 2017 under Christian Hazard's coaching, just missing a berth in the top five. They were wooden spooners in 2021 and 22.
The Bulls were also semi-finalists in reserve grade and under 18s and grand finalists in women's league tag.
The eldest of the Hazard brothers, Ash, also signed for the Bulls this year but had a season punctuated by injury and he is an unlikely starter in 2024.
Taree City president Nigel Wallis said that Christian Hazard underwent surgery on his troublesome knee in Sydney this week.
"They're going to give it a clean out and check that everything's right and hopefully he'll be 100 per cent for next year,'' Mr Wallis said.
He added the acquisition of Jake Hazard was 'great news' for the club.
Meanwhile, Group Three chief executive Mal Drury has confirmed the group's annual meeting has been switched to Sunday, December 3 at the Wingham Services Club. This is to avoid a clash with the NRWRL community conference to be held in Sydney on Sunday, November 19, the date originally set aside for the group annual meeting.
