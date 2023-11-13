Actress and filmmaker, Rachel Ward is bringing her documentary film, Rachel's Farm to Taree for a special screening hosted by the Taree Film Society.
Rachel's Farm was inspired by Charle's Massy's book, Call of the Reed Warbler, and Rachel's own journey transitioning from conventional farming to regenerative farming.
She says she hit a wall in 2019-2020 following three years of drought, forcing her to buy feed for her cattle and later having to sell half the herd.
"I was surrounded by Black Summer fire. I lost all my fencing and my faith in any miracle arriving to save our country from destruction," Rachel said.
"With the very pressing realities of climate change and a new grandson, I was galvanised to take meaningful action with not only the way I farmed but, as a filmmaker, how I would employ my skills to spread the word about the most hopeful response to climate change that I had every encountered.
"I see the fight to address climate change as the most pressing concern of my lifetime and will engage every ounce of my ability and time I have left to help spread the word on the extraordinary potential of building back soils to their former stable, biodiverse, complex selves."
Rachel's Farm is being screened at Fays Twin Cinema, Taree on Monday, November 27 at 6.30pm. Pre-show drinks and nibbles will be available.
Rachel Ward is the special guest for the screening, and will be discussing and answering questions about her regenerative farming journey.
Tickets are $18. Members of Taree Film Society have free entry. Book online at events.humanitix.com/taree-film-society-screens-rachels-farm.
