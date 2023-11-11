WINGHAM Rugby League Club's new home ground should soon have a new name.
The club is just finalising details with MidCoast Council regarding the name change, however, treasurer Craig Martin said no problems are expected. Wingham leases the ground from council.
Under the sponsorship agreement, the playing arena would be known as the Regional Australia Bank Stadium.
Mr Martin said negotiations with the bank started earlier this year.
"We bank with the Regional Banks Australia and have done for the last six years - they're the only bank in Wingham,'' Mr Martin said.
"A lot of our players and supporters bank with them and have loans through them.''
He said initially the sponsorship will be for one year, but he's is confident this will be extended to at least three and he hopes, long term.
Mr Martin wouldn't divulge how much the sponsorship is worth to the club.
"We're confident it will be beneficial to both parties, that's all I'll say,'' he said.
"You've written for years the Tigers are playing at the Wingham Sporting Complex. Now it will be Regional Australia Bank Stadium.''
Club officials will also meet with Member for Lyne, Dr David Gillespie today to discuss funding for further projects at the sporting complex, Mr Martin said.
"We need disabled toilets there so that's one thing we'll be talking to Dr Gillespie about,'' Mr Martin said.
The club has played at the sporting complex since it was opened in 1977.
Improvements to the main grandstand, largely funded by state government grants, are close to completion and Mr Martin said would be opened at the club's first home game in 2024 at a date to be determined as the draw for next year has yet to be released.
Badly needed work on the change rooms was finished in time for the 2023 season.
Mr Martin confirmed the grandstand would also be renamed and this would also be revealed at the first home match. The matter was discussed at the club's annual meeting last weekend.
He said the club is close to deciding on the name.
There were no changes to the club's executive at the annual meeting, with Mr Martin again treasurer, Scott Blanch the president and Stephen Blanch the secretary.
The club expects to announce minor grade coaching appointments soon.
Mitch Collins will captain-coach the first grade for the third successive season after taking the Tigers to the playoffs in 2022 and '23.
